2022 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners

The 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, 2nd July 2022.

The Ghana Football Awards scheme has become the most coveted in the football space celebrates footballers, coaches, clubs and administrators who have done great exploits within the year under review.



Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, won the most awards at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.



The colorful event at the Grand Arena, saw France-based defender Alexander Djiku winning the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.



The Strasbourg centre-back beat off competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the most prestigious accolade of the night.



AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award for his impressive performance in the year under review.



Below is the Full-list of winners:

Men's Coach of the Year — Prosper Narteh Ogum (Asante Kotoko)



Women's Coach of the Year — Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Female Team of the Year — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Male team of the Year — Asante Kotoko



Living Legend Award — Abedi Ayew Pele

Special Fan(s) Award — Porcupine Tertiary (Asante Kotoko)



Thumbs up Award — Richard Duah Nsemkyire (Samartex FC)



Thumbs up Award — Tom Vernon (Right to Dream Academy)



Best African International — Sadió Mane (Senegal/Bayern Munich)



CEO of the Year — Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko)



Goalkeeper of the Year — Iddrisu Abdulai (Bechem United)

Most Vibrant Club on Social media — Asante Kotoko



Goal of the Year — Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks FC)



Home-based Footballer of the Year — Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)



Ghana Premier League Goal King — Yaw Annor



Women's Footballers of the Year — Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis)



Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award — Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma)

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year — Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC)



Footballer of the Year — Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC)



