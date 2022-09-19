2022 MEA Rugby League Championship: The Leopards poised to win first major title

The Leopards squad

Source: Princeton Kwabena Wiredu

Ghana Rugby League team is poised to win their first major title and book a ticket to the playoffs for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup as the Leopards host Kenya, Nigeria, and Cameroon in the third edition of the Middle East-Africa Rugby Championship at the University of Ghana, Sarbah field from September 27, 2022, to October 2, 2022.

The finalists of this year’s tournament will join the qualification process on the continent in South Africa for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, which will be hosted in France.



The Leopards made their debut in the Championship in 2019 and placed third with a 10-4 victory over Cameroon but missed out on a place in the world cup playoffs after a 25-12 defeat to host nation Nigeria who won the title in the first round.



“In 2019, we had a very good squad but the squad now is better and more mature. We had a very young squad and most of our people were new to rugby. Inexperience on our part and a few technical issues were the problems for us but now with the number of matches we have gone through, the players are mature though we are still learning. This squad is more promising, aggressive and they are in for the best”. Captain Riddick Alibah said.



With the astronomic growth of the game since its introduction in Ghana accompanied by the recent massive 52-30 win over Oxford University Rugby League Football Club at the University of Ghana, Riddick also believes his side ready is to clinch the title.

“Psychologically now the players know the level we need to get to because we saw their (Oxford) play and we realize that are good but we could play with them.



“ Now they are stronger knowing that we have beaten Oxford in a tough encounter. Now the might set is if we put in work, we can achieve. We are preparing for it”



The 2020 MEA Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Team Nigeria will be hoping to retain their title when they come up against their West African neighbors, as well as Cameroon and debutants Kenya who have replaced Morocco due to governance issues.

Ghana will kick start the tournament against debutants Kenya on September 28, 2022.



Ghana’s readiness to host the tournament



The Rugby League Federation Ghana is confident that the Federation is ready to host the other three countries but still needs financial support and assistance in securing accommodation for the leopards during the games.



“We are very prepared. We started when we won the bid in January. It’s not been easy since we started. Gladly, the University of Ghana has given us the field.

We are grateful. We have financial and accommodation issue’s because we don’t know where our team is going to sleep.



“We need this to monitor the players and prepare them for the games. It’s not the best situation for the team but we will make it happen.” Marshall Nortey,Technical Director of Rugby League Federation Ghana said.



