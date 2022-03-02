2022 President’s Cup: Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko clash without Kofi Kordzi

Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak will be without striker Kofi Kordzi on Friday when the team takes on rivals Asante Kotoko in the much-anticipated President’s Cup.

On Friday night, all roads will lead to the Accra Sports Stadium where the 2022 edition of the President’s Cup will be played.



The game scheduled to be played between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be played in honour of the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



While both clubs will be expected to present a strong squad to secure a win to have the bragging rights, Hearts of Oak could be without leading marksman Kofi Kordzi.

According to close sources, head coach Samuel Boadu has decided to drop the strong forward from his squad for the upcoming match although he remains the team's top scorer for this season.



In his absence, the likes of Kojo Obeng Jnr and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will lead the lines for the Phobians on Friday.



The big game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.