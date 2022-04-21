2022 Ramadan Cup launched; 28 Zongo communities to compete for trophy

Launch of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, on Wednesday launched the 7th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup at Accra's Kempinski Hotel.

The number of participating Zongo communities has been increased for this year's edition, which will be held on the weekend of May 7th and 8th, 2022, and the Sports Minister also participated in a live draw to pair the teams.



The tournament, which is held each year at the end of Ramadan as part of Eid celebrations, brings together youths from Zongo communities across the country.



The tournament is also used to honour the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and to highlight his renowned values of discipline, peace, and unity in order to inspire the youth.



The Sports Minister, in launching the 7th edition, advised participating communities, particularly the youth, to see the tournament not only as a means of recreation but also as a perfect platform for young players to showcase their talent to the watching world.



He advised communities to provide opportunities to young players seeking such national platforms to showcase their talent.



The Minister announced that in order to make the tournament more beneficial to the youth and participating communities, he has personally invited ten academies and scouts to observe the competition and give opportunities to young players.

The tournament, which began in 2015 with just eight Zongo communities in Accra, has now grown to become one of the country's largest community football competitions, involving 28 Zongo communities from across the country.



The 7th edition will be held on the 7th and 8th of May, 2022, at the newly constructed Fadama astroturf in Accra.



Prosper Harrison Addo, Generali Secretary of the GFA, was also present at the ceremony.



Preliminary Round Pairings



1. Anyaa Zongo vrs Cowlane 2. Ashale Botwe vrs Tudu 3. Oda Zongo vrs Darkuman 4. Nsawam Zongo vrs Accra New Town 5. Akropong Zongo vrs Fadama 6. Adabraka vrs Maamobi 7. Tema Zongo vrs Kasoa 8. Alajo vrs Nungua Zongo 9. Takoradi vrs Nima 10. Tunga vrs Koforidua Zongo 11. Suhum Zongo vrs Hohoe Zongo 12. Yendi vrs Ashaiman 13. Abeka vrs Madina 14. Shukura vrs Sabon Zongo