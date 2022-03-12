2022 UG Games to resume without Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com
Senior Management of the University of Ghana has decided that, the suspended 2022 Inter-Hall Games should resume with the exclusion of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.
The Games was suspended due to a clash in violence between Students of commonwealth hall known as “Vandals” and “Okpo mates” from Mensah Sarbah Hall after a volley ball game involving both halls on Saturday, March 5 2022.
In a Memorandum signed by Senior Assistant Registrar Arhizah Blay-Abiti, Management indicted that both halls should also be compelled to pay the damages resulting from the clash.
Read the full memorandum below:
