Sports

2022 UG Games to resume without Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls

UG 2022 Inter Halls Games Flyer of the Interhall games

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

Senior Management of the University of Ghana has decided that, the suspended 2022 Inter-Hall Games should resume with the exclusion of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The Games was suspended due to a clash in violence between Students of commonwealth hall known as “Vandals” and “Okpo mates” from Mensah Sarbah Hall after a volley ball game involving both halls on Saturday, March 5 2022.

In a Memorandum signed by Senior Assistant Registrar Arhizah Blay-Abiti, Management indicted that both halls should also be compelled to pay the damages resulting from the clash.

Read the full memorandum below:

