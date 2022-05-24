0
Menu
Sports

2022 WAFU U17 Cup of Nations: LOC to visit Oguaa Omanhene on Tuesday

Kwesi Atta.jpeg Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2022 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II on Tuesday, May 24. 

The delegation will be led by LOC chairman Samuel Anim Addo alongside other members Ama Brobey Williams (Coordinator), Robert Duncan, Simon Ehomah and James Essifie.

A publication by the Ghana FA read: ''The visit is to seek his wise counsel ahead of the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations and to solicit for his support for a successful hosting of the tournament in Cape Coast.''

The tournament will run Saturday, 11-24 June at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Seven countries; Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Benin, and hosts Ghana will be competing.

The winner will represent the zone at the 2023 CAF U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

 

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi