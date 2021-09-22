2022 WC Qualifiers: Ghana to host Zimbabwe at Cape Coast Stadium next month

An aerial view of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

Ghana will host Zimbabwe in their next 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Cape Coast stadium, CAF has communicated to the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will take the Warriors at home first in next month's doubleheader before travelling to Zimbabwe for the return fixture.



This means Black Stars new head coach Milovan Rajevac will begin second his stint at the Cape Coast stadium on 9 October 2021.



The Warriors will also be tackling the Black Stars at the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the matchday 4 encounter three days later.

Ghana are currently placed 2nd on the standings after two matches in September, winning against Ethiopia and losing to South Africa.



Zimbabwe are rocking bottom on the log after picking just a point in the two matches played earlier this month.