2022 WC play off: Nigeria plays differently when they face Ghana - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey says that Nigeria alters their game any time they face Ghana in any competition ahead of their 2022 World Cup play off later this month.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.



Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Thomas Partey is expected to have the captain's armband in the absence of regular captain Andre Ayew who has been suspended.



The Arsenal midfielder has been in good form winning Arsenal's player of the month February and also scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over Leicester where he shone.



In a short video sighted on social media he said any tie involving both nations is always a classic particularly for the Nigerians. ” You know your team plays differently when it’s Ghana. So we know what to expect and it means we will also be at our best possible for both games. The game will be decided over two legs hence no need for much talk”, he said.