2022 WC qualifiers: Alfred Duncan to miss Black Stars doubleheader against Zimbabwe

Midfielder, Alfred Duncan

AFC Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan will miss Ghana's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification double-header against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars will host the Warriors on Saturday, October 9, at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture in the round three games.



The 26-year-old had missed out on a call up for almost a year for varied reasons finally made it to the 32 man provisional squad will miss the games due to injury.



Duncan has informed the head coach of the side, Milovan Rajevac about the situation.



He will be replaced by FC Sheriff midfielder, Edmund Addo as Footballghana.com has revealed.

Duncan has played in Fiorentina’s last five games and delivered impressive performances despite the mixed results for the club.



Duncan is currently ranked as the second-fastest player in the Italian Serie after clocking a speed of 34km/hr.



The Black Stars will be aiming to return to winning ways having suffered a defeat against South Africa in their second Group G games.



Ghana sit 3rd with three points after two matches played.