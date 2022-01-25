2022 WC qualifiers: Emmanuel Adebayor predicts tough contest between Ghana and Nigeria

Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Togolese international, Emmanuel Adebayor has predicted a tough contest between Ghana and Nigeria in the playoff of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two rival countries in West Africa were drawn against each other last Saturday when CAF held the draw for the final phase of the African qualifiers for this year’s global showpiece.



Having been part of ex-footballers that spearheaded the draw, Emmanuel Adebayor shared that he has no doubt the game between Ghana and Nigeria will be tough.



“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent.

“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana,” Adebayor said.



The first leg of the crucial game will be played in Ghana in March before the reverse fixture is staged in Nigeria.



