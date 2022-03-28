2022 WCQ: Akufo-Addo wishes Black Stars well ahead of second leg tie against Super Eagles

Black Stars will be playing Super Eagles
The first match ended goalless
The return match is on Tuesday, March 29
As the Black Stars prepare to play the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wished the players well.
Ghana and Nigeria played out an intense goalless draw in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night in the first leg of the qualifiers.
A win or a scoring draw will send the Black Stars to its fourth World Cup, having made it to the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.
Speaking during his 28th televised address to the nation on measures Ghana has adopted to fight the novel Coronavirus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concluded his speech by wishing the team well and stated that the Black Stars gave a good account of themselves in the first leg.
"I wish the Black Stars, who gave a good account of themselves in Kumasi, the best of luck in Abuja on Tuesday," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.
The return leg of the World Cup qualifier will be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Abuja.
The Black Stars will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoreless drawn game will see Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.
