2022 WCQ: Nigeria FA will question Eguavoen about Super Eagles' squad list

Nigeria Super Eagles manager, Augustine Eguavoen

According to owngoalnigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would ask for an explanation from Super Eagles coach Eguavoen on the placement of Ogenyi Onazi on the standby list ahead of the World Cup playoff versus Ghana.

The coach selected Onazi to a waitlist of seven players for the World Cup playoff games against Ghana in Cape Coast and Abuja, respectively. His participation, as predicted, has sparked several discussions.



In response to his selection, an NFF official stated that Eguavoen would be required to defend his decision as is standard, but the FA will also investigate several claims made as grounds for his selection.

“As usual, the NFF didn’t interfere in the list as a body, hence we can ask questions about one or two players. The media too can do same.



"We are particularly concerned about the case of Onazi and we will demand an explanation and look into some allegations on the call up. It’s just normal for us,” he said.