2022 WCQ: Osman Bukari expresses readiness for Black Stars vs. Super Eagles clash

Midfielder, Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his readiness for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.



But there are rumours the enterprising Nantes winger has been invited for the clash.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Bukari disclosed he is ready to join the Black Stars again when invited for the Nigeria clash.



“I’m ready for Ghana’s game against Nigeria. Ghana is my motherland, so whenever the call comes, I will honour it. I’m doing my job at Nantes and if the coaches recognize me for the crucial game, I will join” he said.



Osman Bukari has been in top form in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign for Nantes.



He excelled when Nantes shockingly defeated Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the league weeks ago.