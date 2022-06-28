0
2022 Women's U-20 World Cup: Black Princesses will deliver - Randy Abbey

Black Princesses 7657868 Black Princesses

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, is optimistic about the Black Princesses impressing at the forthcoming 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica.

The Princesses brushed aside Ethiopia, beating the East Africans 5-1 on aggregate to qualify for the competition.

According to Randy Abbey, the Black Princesses will certainly deliver at the tournament which starts in a little over a month's time.

“Black princesses will surely perform better in the upcoming FIFA women's U20 World Cup in Costa Rica,” the GFA Exco member said.

Currently, the Black Princesses are camping at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence as they step up preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have been drawn into Group D alongside USA, Japan, and the Netherlands.

The competition is set to commence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
