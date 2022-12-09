0
2022 World Cup 2022: Portugal squad very united; focused on achieving our dream – Ronaldo

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Portugal's great, Cristiano Ronaldo has assured that the national team is united now more than ever.

Since qualifying from a Group H that had Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay, there have been allegations that Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to leave camp.

After the Round 16 game against Switzerland, there have been speculations that the legendary forward is unhappy he did not start the game and is currently not on good teams with Portugal head coach Fernando Santos.

According to him, the side is focused on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and any attempt to disunite players will not work.

“This group is too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be intimidated by any adversary.

“This is a true team, that will fight for the dream until the end,” Ronaldo wrote on social media.

Next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, they will take on Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

That game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 10.

