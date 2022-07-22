2022 World Cup: 6 strong available wingers Otto Addo will choose from

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew

One of the departments Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, will be relying on for goals and a bit of creativity at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is the wings.

In modern football, wingers are now regarded as inside forwards who contribute significantly to a team's attack. Creating chances and scoring goals has recently become a major responsibility for wingers in football.



As a result, Otto Addo could only bet on the wingers who are on fire for the tournament, which kicks off on November 21, 2022, in Qatar.



Here are the six wingers available to Otto Addo for the World Cup



Kamaldeen Sulemana



The Stade Rennes winger made his Black Stars debut in 2021.



With his piece-speed and gifted skill set, he has since worked his way up to become an important member of the national team.

Otto Addo will be hoping that Kamaldeen will be in his groove before the World Cup begins in November.



Joseph Paintsil



Since his impressive performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Joseph Paintsil has been a regular name in the Black Stars.



The Genk forward could be one of Otto Addo's options on the wings, as his directness diversifies the team attack.



Fatawu Issahaku



Fatawu Issahaku is regarded as the future of the Black Stars.

He has been a regular member of the Black Stars squad since winning the best player award at the 2021 African Youth Championship.



He possesses exceptional qualities that elevate him above other senior members of the team in the pecking order.



Christopher Antwi Adjei



The Ghanaian-born, who plays for Bochum can play both wings.



Christopher Antwi Adjei knows where the goal is, he is strong, has pace and could be a valuable addition to the Black Stars' World Cup squad.



In the upcoming season, he will be one of the players Otto Addo will be keeping an eye on.

Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew will be hoping to play in his second World Cup. For a long time, the Crystal Palace forward has been one of the first names in the Black Stars squad.



Otto will be hoping that Ayew is in peak condition before the World Cup in November.



Ayew offers all there is to offer as a winger, coupled with his incredible work.



Osman Bukari



Osman Bukari has already made an impression at his new club, Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari has been a revelation for the Black Stars since Otto Addo took over as coach in March 2022.



If he can keep his form and shape, he may be able to edge out the competition.



EE/BOG