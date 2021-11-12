2022 World Cup: Akufo-Addo must ensure Black Stars qualifies at all cost - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi

• Sammy Gyamfi wants Ghana to be at the 2022 World Cup

• Ghana missed the last edition of the World Cup in Russia



• Sammy Gyamfi has asked government to inject funds to ensure Ghana’s qualification



The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that it will be a big disgrace if Ghana fails to qualify for the 2022 World Cup under the Akufo-Addo led government.



Ghana failed to qualify for the last edition of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing out to Egypt in the play-offs.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s predecessors left a lasting legacy that he failed to deliver on in his first term.

He noted that the current government would be touted as a failure if they are not able to pull resources to ensure Ghana’s World Cup qualification.



“Three world cups in a role; President Kufuor, President Mills of blessed memory and President Mahama made sure we were there. But since King Promise came, 2018 we missed, so we can’t be at 2022 World Cup too?” Sammy Gyamfi stated.



The NDC Communications Director who was speaking following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Ethiopia on Thursday explained that government must get involved in football-related matters by injecting more funds.



“Football issues matters to government, you don’t just sit there and expect 11 players to take us to the World Cup,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM.



Adding, “If Akufo-Addo will chatter a jet to meet the players, FA or anything to ensure that we qualify, then he should do it else Ghanaians won’t forgive him.”

Ghana would have to win their final game against South Africa on Sunday to advance to the next stage of the African 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



Watch video below



