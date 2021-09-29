2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew’s club form to come in handy for Ghana - Zimbabwe clash

Andre Ayew (right) celebrates scoring a goal for his club Al Sadd

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew is in scintillating form and will be key for the Black Stars in October in the world cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Pitted in Group G of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Ghana and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a doubleheader next month.



Currently second behind South Africa, Ghana must pick six points from the two matches against Zimbabwe and hope the Bafana Bafana drop points.



Fortunately, the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew is in top form in Qatar where he is playing his football with Al-Sadd SC.



In the last three matches of the club, the former Swansea City man has scored a goal in each game.

If he continues in same fashion in the next two matches, he will be red-hot for Ghana when the national team takes on Zimbabwe in the crucial world cup qualifiers.







