2022 World Cup: Apart from Portugal, Ghana’s group is balanced - Otto Addo

23089767.295 Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo is of the opinion that the Black Stars has been paired in a balanced group besides Portugal at 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African powerhouse are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.

The Black Stars has been paired in Group H against European giants Portugal, two-time World Cup winners, Uruguay and Asian giants, South Korea at the mundial.

With the exception of Portugal, Otto Addo believes Ghana’s World Cup group is balanced.

"In retrospect, no World Cup went as experts had predicted - that's why I approach the tasks relatively impartially, everything is possible."

“Our group is certainly not easy, that's for sure. But I think that apart from maybe Portugal, against whom it will be extremely difficult, the teams are balanced,” said Addo.

The 2022 World Cup tournament has been scheduled for November and December this year with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Asian country.

Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

Source: footballghana.com
