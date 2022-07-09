0
2022 World Cup: Appoint official Pastor and Imam for Black Stars - Moses Foh-Amoaning

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to consider appointing an official Imam and a Pastor to serve as spiritual leaders for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana, four-time African champions secured qualification for the Mundial at the expense of Nigeria.

With continuous allegations of ‘juju’ in the Ghana national team in recent years, Mr. Amoaning wants the country’s football governing body to get spiritual heads for the senior national team.

“As Ghanaians and for that matter Africans, we believe in spirituality and to avoid so-called juju problems at black stars camp, the management team must put in place a structure that is appointed official Pastor and Imam for the team,” Foh-Amoaning, who was a member of the Justice Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry told Accra based Oman FM.

“No individual should be allowed to bring their spiritualist to the camp,” he added.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey and Southampton center-back Mohammed Salisu have availed themselves to be part of the Black Stars team at the global showpiece in Qatar in November.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

