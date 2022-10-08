0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan undoubtedly confident Black Stars will progress from group stage

Asamoah Gyan 1140x815 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Asamoah Gyan

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is optimistic the Black Stars will progress from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.

Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The West African powerhouse failed to impress during the international break, losing 3-0 to Brazil and recording a narrow win over Nicaragua.

Despite the team’s uninspiring performance during the international break, Gyan believes the team can progress with ease at the mundial.

"We can qualify from our group with ease," he said on Kessben media.

"In 2006, we were the underdogs and coming up against the Czech Republic and Italy, they did not give us the chance but we went there and we performed.

"In 2010, the same things happened. We went there and lift the flag of Ghana high by playing in the quarterfinals which was an improvement.

"Before you can win the World Cup, you need to qualify from your group which is possible so I believe that these players can do that.

"The players must believe that they can do it and it is possible," he concluded.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister