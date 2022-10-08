2022 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan undoubtedly confident Black Stars will progress from group stage

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is optimistic the Black Stars will progress from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The West African powerhouse failed to impress during the international break, losing 3-0 to Brazil and recording a narrow win over Nicaragua.



Despite the team’s uninspiring performance during the international break, Gyan believes the team can progress with ease at the mundial.



"We can qualify from our group with ease," he said on Kessben media.

"In 2006, we were the underdogs and coming up against the Czech Republic and Italy, they did not give us the chance but we went there and we performed.



"In 2010, the same things happened. We went there and lift the flag of Ghana high by playing in the quarterfinals which was an improvement.



"Before you can win the World Cup, you need to qualify from your group which is possible so I believe that these players can do that.



"The players must believe that they can do it and it is possible," he concluded.