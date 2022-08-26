2022 World Cup: Be careful of ‘fake’ travel and tour agencies – Sports Ministry

Kenpong has great packages for supporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has not granted any accreditation to Justmax Travels and Tours to undertake the transportation of Ghanaian supporters to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, GhanaWeb has learnt.

A source at the ministry tells GhanaWeb that, the government has not had any engagement with the company.



It urged Ghanaians who seek to be part of the World Cup festival to contact Kenpong Travel and Tour which remains the only appointed travel and tour agency for the tournament.



According to our sources, the visas acquisitions, airline and match tickets travel advice and counsel, accommodation and arrangement of internal transportation in a unique package for the tournament have been trusted in the care of Kenpong Travel and Tour which has age-long experience organizing memorable and hitch-free trips.



It warned the public against dealing with fake and unscrupulous persons and organizations and cautioned that government will bear no liability if a supporter does not use the accredited agency.

It will be recalled the Ministries Foreign Affairs and Sports in a joint statement cautioned Ghanaians against dealing with any travel agency other than Kenpong Travel and Tour.



The Ministries in the statement stated Kenpong Travel and Tours has the full blessing of the government to undertake the exercise.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affair and Regional Integration wishes to categorically state that it has not established ties with Ms Harriet Gyamfuah who purports to be the Public Relations Consultant of the Ghana Mission in Qatar and cautions the general public against engaging with her.



“The Ministry wishes to refer to a press release dated May 18, 2022 which was issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports by which it informed the general public that it had appointed Kenpong Travel and Tours Company as the official travel agency for the 2022 World Cup and further advised the general public to contact the company if they intend to travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.” parts of the statement read.