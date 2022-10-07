2022 World Cup: Believe in yourselves - Asamoah Gyan charges Black Stars players

Current Black Stars squad

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has charged the Black Stars playing body to believe in themselves ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The playing body after the defeat against Brazil in the September international break has been criticized following their output.



The bashing got worse despite struggling to record a 1-0 win against Central American side, Nicaragua.



With the World Cup set to kick off on November 20, Gyan has called on the players to be bold and believe in themselves.

"Going to the World Cup, the Black Stars must be bold and they must believe in themselves," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



"They must go there with the conviction that they can do it and that is what the team must be. The playing body must be bold and take risks," Gyan, who played in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups added.



Ghana have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.