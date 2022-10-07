1
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Believe in yourselves - Asamoah Gyan charges Black Stars players

GhanaBlack Stars.png Current Black Stars squad

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has charged the Black Stars playing body to believe in themselves ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The playing body after the defeat against Brazil in the September international break has been criticized following their output.

The bashing got worse despite struggling to record a 1-0 win against Central American side, Nicaragua.

With the World Cup set to kick off on November 20, Gyan has called on the players to be bold and believe in themselves.

"Going to the World Cup, the Black Stars must be bold and they must believe in themselves," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"They must go there with the conviction that they can do it and that is what the team must be. The playing body must be bold and take risks," Gyan, who played in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups added.

Ghana have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: