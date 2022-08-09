2022 World Cup: Black Stars goalkeeping needs improvement  - J.E Sarpong

Coach JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong believes the Black Stars' goalkeeping department needs to improve before the 2022 World Cup.

According to Sarpong, it has been stable but believes more can be done especially heading to a difficult tournament such as the World Cup.



The first choice is currently for England-based Jojo Wollacott, who since September last year has been Black Stars trusted number one and played a key role in the team’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup with an impressive performance against Nigeria in Abuja.



His deputies are Richard Ofori, who was the first choice until a serious injury ruled him out of action for almost a year, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



“Our defence has stood the test of time and is likely to improve as time goes on. Goalkeeping is quite stable but needs improvement,” he told Graphic Sports.

Ghana will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action against South Korea at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium.



Ghana will conclude their group stage campaign with a highly anticipated match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.