2022 World Cup: Black Stars must sacrifice and win against Nigeria - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former GFA boss

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has pleaded with the Black Stars players to show eagerness and hunger against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The two West African giants will battle for a slot for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.



The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25 in the first leg game.



With the team seeking to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time after missing out in the last edition hosted in Russia, the Hearts of Oak board member has urged the players to sacrifice and ensure they secure a ticket for the World Cup.



According to him, if the players step with the hunger to win, they will have the needed support from the country.



"This game is not about the Ghana Football Association or the technical team, it is about the players," he said on Asempa FM.

"The players must be prepared to die on the pitch against Nigeria. We know what goes into such games.



"I don't know any of the players but I believe when they show on the pitch that they are ready to sacrifice, they will surely the support from Ghanaians," he added.



The return game will be played at the Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29 in Abuja.



Ghana have opened camp in Kumasi with the team expected to train today and tomorrow before the game on Friday.



Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be in town on Thursday.