2022 World Cup: Black Stars need stability to succeed in Qatar - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew during a training session

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has insisted the national team will need stability and consistency to succeed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will engage Brazil at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on September 23 and against Nicaragua in the South-eastern Spanish city of Lorca four days later as part of the preparations for the Mundial slated for November 20.



Ahead of the games, five out of the six players who have completed their nationality switch have been named in Ghana's squad for the game.



Andre, 32, speaking in an interview said head coach of the side, Otto Addo, assistants Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng, as well as Chris Hughton as technical advisor, would provide the right guidance and some stability needed for the team’s progress at the World Cup and beyond.



“I remember an interview about a year ago during which I said that we needed to get some stability in what we did because it is stability and consistency which would take us to the next level, and hopefully we can get a core team and a core staff that is here for a while from whom we can learn and build something big for this football-loving nation," the Al Sadd forward told Graphic Sports.

Spain-based Williams, Brighton wing-back Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius of German side Karlsruhe, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer of Hamburg SV, and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu are all expected to make their debut for the Black Stars.



In November, the Black Stars will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game.



The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.