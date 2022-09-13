0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Black Stars to stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Doha

Black Stars 5678909876 Black Stars

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will be staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton Doha footballghana.com can report.

The hotel is located in Al Sadd which is the temporary home of captain Andre Ayew who plays for Al Sadd SC.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Some of the major landmarks around the hotel are Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, the National Museum of Qatar, Hamad International Airport, and Qatar University.

Players staying at the DoubleTree will be able to visit the Nashville-inspired Broadway Brasserie, the pan-Asian Indo-Chin, and the informal bar StrEAT Culture.

The hotel has a pool deck, and the players can relax at the spa, and keep up their routine in the fitness center.

Ghana will play its first game against Portugal on November 24th.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service