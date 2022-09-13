2022 World Cup: Black Stars to stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Doha

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana will be staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton Doha footballghana.com can report.

The hotel is located in Al Sadd which is the temporary home of captain Andre Ayew who plays for Al Sadd SC.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Some of the major landmarks around the hotel are Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, the National Museum of Qatar, Hamad International Airport, and Qatar University.

Players staying at the DoubleTree will be able to visit the Nashville-inspired Broadway Brasserie, the pan-Asian Indo-Chin, and the informal bar StrEAT Culture.



The hotel has a pool deck, and the players can relax at the spa, and keep up their routine in the fitness center.



Ghana will play its first game against Portugal on November 24th.