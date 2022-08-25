2022 World Cup: Boost for Ghana as striker Antoine Semenyo returns to action

Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo

Ghana's attack has received a boost ahead of next month's friendly with Brazil with the return of striker Antoine Semenyo to action.

Semenyo has recovered from an injury sustained in his Black Stars debut against Madagascar in June.



The 22-year-old marked his return with a goal as Bristol City progressed in the Carabao Cup.



Semenyo was brought on in the 70th minute when he replaced Scottish forward Chris Martin and got his name on the scoresheet in stoppage time having connected a pass from Tommy Conway as Bristol claimed a 3-1 win.

Semenyo due to the injury missed the Kirin Cup competition in Japan, in which the Black Stars came third after beating Chile on penalties.



He is expected to be included in the squad for the pre-World Cup friendly against the five-time champions in London.