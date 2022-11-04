2022 World Cup: Criticism and negativity about Black Stars must stop – CK Akonnor to Ghanaians

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor has entreated Ghanaians to desist from criticizing and spewing negativity about the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Prior to the tournament in the Asian country, the West African powerhouse has engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Speaking on Prime Take on Joy News channel, the former Ghana international entreated Ghanaians not to panic ahead of the mundial.



“I think we should not panic,” CK says.



“We have been to the World Cup three times, and this is the fourth time we are going. We have played some of the best teams in the world and we are going to meet teams we have played before so we shouldn’t panic.

“If you lose to Brazil…yes 3-0 is a bit on a high but this is Brazil, the favourites to win the World Cup; we won against Nicaragua, not too convincing, but we won.



“It is positive for the team. Let’s pick on the positives; from now onwards, the idea of criticizing, and saying negative things about the team should stop,” he admonished.



Ghana has been housed in Group H at the mundial against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.







The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.

