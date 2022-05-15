0
2022 World Cup: Derrek Boateng confident about Ghana's chances of progressing out of Group H

Derek Boateng Former Black Stars midfielder, Derrek Boateng

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Derrek Boateng believes the Black Stars can qualify out of their World Cup group if the players work as a team.

The four-time AFCON champions have been handed a tough group in the tournament.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H of the Qatar World Cup.

Speaking to CitiSports, the former Fulham and Rayo Vallecano star indicated that Ghana have a chance of progressing out of the group with hard work.

“Of course, I remember in 2006, no one expect us to make it in that group. We were paired against Czech Republic, USA and Italy. The US coach before the tournament said he does not count Ghana but we shock him and the entire world”

“So, for me, we have to be there and just be at the right channel and work hard, in football, you just have to work hard, you cannot just talk, its about going on the field and perform”

“I know we are going to make it from the group stage if the players work as a team” he said.

Derrek Boateng was a member of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2006 FIFA World Cup tournament in Germany.

