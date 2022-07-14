1
2022 World Cup: Dont neglect home-based players - Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant

Kim Grant Hearts Vs Kotoko 610x400.png Former Ghana international Kim Grant

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Kim Grant has urged the Ghana FA and technical team to give opportunities to home-based players in the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

The Prague Raptors coach is championing for home-based players to have a slot in the team following the availability of some players to have switched nationality.

The Ghana FA recently announced six players including Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey who are currently available for selection.

According to the former Hearts of Oak coach, their availability will make the team stronger but also the GFA must also ensure home-based players get the opportunity.

“Yes they will bring quality to the national team but also it’s about the local players as well".

"Don’t neglect them. You need hungry and determined players to grow and come through the long-term future of the national teams and also the development of football itself”, he said in an interview on Accra-based radio station Happy FM.

Kim Grant is of the view that giving home-based players the chance in the Black Stars at the World Cup will help improve the standard of the league.

