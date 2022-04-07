2022 World Cup: ESPN predictions of Ghana matches

Black Stars players in a group photo

American sports channel ESPN have predicted the Black Stars of Ghana group games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in the Asian country between November and December 2022.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.



The Black Stars who sealed qualification at the expense of Nigeria on an away goal rule have been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



Ahead of the tournament, ESPN have anticipated the results of Ghana’s group games.



Portugal vs. Ghana (Nov. 24):

According to ESPN, Ghana limped into the tournament off a lucky Thomas Partey goal in a match that Nigeria dominated. They also failed to progress from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.



However, they have predicted a 2-0 defeat for Ghana against Portugal.



South Korea vs, Ghana (Nov. 28):



This isn't a vintage South Korea side by any means, but the draw fell pretty nicely for them.



In spite of that, ESPN have predicted a 1-0 defeat for Ghana against the Asian country.



Ghana vs. Uruguay (Dec. 2): here, ESPN is anticipating 2-2 draw between the two countries.