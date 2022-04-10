2022 World Cup: ESPN tips South Korea and Portugal to qualify from Ghana’s group

L-R Andre Dede Ayew, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rabiu Mohammed

American sports channel ESPN have predicted South Korea and Portugal will progress from Ghana’s group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.

The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in the Asian country between November and December where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.



Ghana were paired against Portugal and Uruguay in a draw held in Doha, Qatar last week.



Ahead of the tournament, ESPN have anticipated the Korean national football team and the European giants will reach the round of 16.



According to them, Korea will beat Uruguay and Ghana 1-0 in their first and second matches respectively, and subsequently, play a 0-0 draw against Portugal to advance to the knockout stage.

ESPN also expect Portugal to win 2-0 in their first game against Ghana, and also win 2-1 when they face Uruguay in their second game. They believe Portugal and South Korea will play a 0-0 draw in the final group game.



Per the analysis, Portugal and South Korea are the clear favourites to qualify to the knockout stage at the expense of Ghana and Uruguay.



The third match between Ghana and Uruguay was also predicted to be a 2-2 draw.