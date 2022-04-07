2022 World Cup: Eric Bekoe reveals what Ghana must do to qualify from Group H

Former Black Stars player, Eric Bekoe

Former Black Stars player, Eric Bekoe has revealed what Ghana must do in order to qualify from the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup after overcoming the Super Eagles of Nigeria via the away – goal rule.



The four-time African Champions have been pockmarked against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in group H of the tournament.



Expressing his views on Ghana’s qualification to the football Mundial in an interview on Hot FM’s Focal Sports show, Eric Bekoe explaining how Ghana Can qualify from the group stage said: “our group is an open group so, with a push Ghana will make it through the group, I trust all the technical team and the current players and I know they will all make Ghana proud.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar will commence on 21st November.



It will be a replay for the 2014 World Cup when the Black Stars lost to Portugal in Brazil when Ghana open the tournament with a game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side on November 25.