2022 World Cup: FC Nordsjaelland teen sensation Ernest Nuamah misses Ghana’s final squad for tournament

Ernest Nuamah N Ernest Nuamah

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has settled on the 26 players he is taking to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The Germany-based tactician as reported by your lost trusted online portal only recently submitted a provisional squad of 55 players to FIFA.

That squad as reported last week had several attacking players including FC Nordsjaelland striker Ernest Nuamah:

However, following a thorough assessment by Ghana head coach Otto Addo and his assistants, they have decided to omit the sensational teenage forward from the final 26-man squad.

As a result, the fast-rising striker will not be part of the Ghana squad that represents the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now in his teens, there will be several opportunities for Ernest Nuamah to get the chance to play for Ghana at other international tournaments.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo according to information gathered has already started calling players and informing them of their fate, whether they have been included or excluded from the final Black Stars squad or not.

