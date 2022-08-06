2022 World Cup: FIFA opens media ticketing for accredited written press and photographers

File photo

Media ticketing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is now open for written press and photographers that have submitted an accreditation form.

Written press and photographers that have already submitted their accreditation form can access the media ticketing system and place requests via the FIFA Media Hub.



FIFA have also prepared a short instructional video that explains how our new media ticketing system works.



Key points in summary:



An approved media ticket will be mandatory to access the stadiums on matchday.



For the group matches, media can request up to two matches per day.



For the knockout phase, media can request one match per day.

Applications for each match close 48 hours before kick-off.



Tickets can be printed from 09:00 on the day prior to the match using the media ticketing kiosks located at the Main Media Centre (MMC) or on matchday directly at the Stadium Media Centre (SMC) when it is open.



Any ticket that is not printed within two hours before kick-off will be released and assigned to another media representative.



Requests for mixed zone and press conference are mutually exclusive.



Photographers can also request to place remote cameras behind the goals.



The media is advised to feel free to contact the FIFA team at MediaTicketing@fifa.org if you have any questions on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 media ticketing.