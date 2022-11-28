0
Sports

2022 World Cup: FIFA yet to respond to GFA's petition over Portugal officiating

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, says they have not received an update from FIFA with respect to a petition regarding the bad officiating in the Black Stars’ defeat to Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

He continues by saying that he was upset with the referee's conduct that is why he referred to the penalty as “a special gift” amid criticism of Ismail Elfath.

“Up to this point we haven’t gotten any answer from FIFA and maybe I can use this stage now to apologize,” Addo said at the pre-match press conference.  

“It was a little bit rude but I was very emotional after the match. Hopefully, I won’t get a fine.”

Despite the Black Stars defeat, many Ghanaians were satisfied with the performance of the team at Stadium 974.

Ahead of the clash with South Korea at Education City Stadium on Monday, Otto Addo is promising the Black Stars will play their hearts out, again.

“We will see a passionate team against South Korea. We will see the same passion they showed in the last game [against Portugal].

“Everybody is hungry to play and training well, making it difficult for me to make decisions.”

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
