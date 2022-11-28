2022 World Cup: FIFA yet to respond to GFA's petition over Portugal officiating

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, says they have not received an update from FIFA with respect to a petition regarding the bad officiating in the Black Stars’ defeat to Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.
He continues by saying that he was upset with the referee's conduct that is why he referred to the penalty as “a special gift” amid criticism of Ismail Elfath.
“Up to this point we haven’t gotten any answer from FIFA and maybe I can use this stage now to apologize,” Addo said at the pre-match press conference.
“It was a little bit rude but I was very emotional after the match. Hopefully, I won’t get a fine.”
Despite the Black Stars defeat, many Ghanaians were satisfied with the performance of the team at Stadium 974.
Ahead of the clash with South Korea at Education City Stadium on Monday, Otto Addo is promising the Black Stars will play their hearts out, again.
“We will see a passionate team against South Korea. We will see the same passion they showed in the last game [against Portugal].
“Everybody is hungry to play and training well, making it difficult for me to make decisions.”
- It was a proud moment for me when I made my World Cup debut – Tariq Lamptey
- World Cup 2022: Injured Kim Min-jae failed to train ahead of Ghana clash
- World Cup 2022: Betting companies expect South Korea to dominate Ghana
- World Cup 2022: Ghana confident ahead of South Korea clash
- World Cup 2022: Kim Min-jae's injury has disrupted our plans - South Korea coach
- Read all related articles