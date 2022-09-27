0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Famous Serbian placenta healer to help Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey 7656789 Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association are set to employ famous Serbian placenta healer, Mariana Kovacevic, to help get Thomas Partey fit and healthy before the World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star was forced to return to London after feeling pains in his knees just before Ghana's international friendly against Brazil last Friday.

The 29-year-old just made a return from an injury that kept him out since August, but for precautionary reasons, he was excused from Nicaragua friendly.

His injury problems have become a source of worry for Ghana with just a month to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Football Association are set to contract Mariana Kovacevic to help cure the former Atletico Madrid star.

Mariana Kovacevic, who previously worked with the Ghana Football Association and the Serbian federation, is revered for her sharp methods of curing players.

The Serbian healer has worked with several famous footballers including Robin van Persie, Glen Johnson and Framk Lampard. She also worked with ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah during her time with the Black Stars.

Her methods involve electrical impulse therapy and massaging affected muscle areas with placenta fluid.

Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Arsneal ahead of their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson