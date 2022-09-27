2022 World Cup: Famous Serbian placenta healer to help Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

The Ghana Football Association are set to employ famous Serbian placenta healer, Mariana Kovacevic, to help get Thomas Partey fit and healthy before the World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star was forced to return to London after feeling pains in his knees just before Ghana's international friendly against Brazil last Friday.



The 29-year-old just made a return from an injury that kept him out since August, but for precautionary reasons, he was excused from Nicaragua friendly.



His injury problems have become a source of worry for Ghana with just a month to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Football Association are set to contract Mariana Kovacevic to help cure the former Atletico Madrid star.

Mariana Kovacevic, who previously worked with the Ghana Football Association and the Serbian federation, is revered for her sharp methods of curing players.



The Serbian healer has worked with several famous footballers including Robin van Persie, Glen Johnson and Framk Lampard. She also worked with ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah during her time with the Black Stars.



Her methods involve electrical impulse therapy and massaging affected muscle areas with placenta fluid.



Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Arsneal ahead of their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.