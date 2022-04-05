2022 World Cup: Former GFA boss Nana Brew-Butler tells Black Stars not to be intimidated by group

Ghana to face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the World Cup

Former Ghana Football Association president Nana Sam Brew-Butler has congratulated Black Stars, on their qualification to the 2022 World Cup and urged them to show a great sense of gallantry in the competition.

Ghana have been placed in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



“Don't be intimidated by the draw but rather remain focused and united in your single pursuit for glory,” he told the Times Sports.



Nana Brew-Butler, speaking following the draw on Friday, was pleased with the team's composition, which he termed as “delectably young.”



The Stars defeated Nigeria's Super Eagles on the away-goal rule in the final qualifying round to book their place in Qatar.



"For me, we have a manageable draw and the Stars must not be intimidated at all; just as they should not be overconfident heading into the campaign.”



Mr Brew-Butler claimed he has heard many people believe the Black Stars must rush for revenge against Uruguay to atone for the country's agonizing elimination from the World Cup in 2010 at the quarter-finals stage.

In that memorable match, Uruguay's Luis Suarez deliberately blocked a goal-bound effort with his hand in final minute of extra-time to deny Ghana the winning goal.



Though the Stars were awarded a penalty, the team's talisman and top goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan squandered the opportunity, denying Ghana and Africa a historic 'triumphant entry' into the last-four.



“Painful as it may seem, I will call for total focus instead. We must be on the qui-vive and take things easy whilst at the same time being determined to qualify from the group."



He also applauded the leadership style of Ghana's 'sweat merchant' Otto Addo - and his management team, urging them to "remain unshakably resilient in their quest to make Ghana proud in Qatar."



“So far, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the Otto Addo-led technical team has been good. I have seen some sense of purpose, militancy and drive in the Stars as evidenced in both Kumasi and Abuja and we can only hope they get better," Nana Brew-Butler asserted.



The Qatar 2022 tournament will be Ghana's fourth since their debut in Germany 2006.