2022 World Cup: Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan entreats fans to lower expectations of Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan is impelling Ghanaian fans to lower their expectations of the Black Stars at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will be competing at the World stage again in November having missed out in the last edition of the World Cup in Russia four years ago.



Ghana made a return to the Mundial after qualifying at the expense of West African rivals Nigeria during the play-off last month.



Black Stars qualified via an away goal advantage over two legs after drawing 0-0 against the Super Eagles in Kumasi in the first leg and getting a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja in the second leg.



The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group H of the Mundial together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghanaians have higher hopes the Black Stars will be able to repeat what they did in 2010 by reaching quarter-finals stage or even better it this year in Qatar.



However, Gyan who played for Ghana at three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and in 2014 has entreated Ghanaians to lower their expectations.

The highest scoring African footballer at the Mundial with 6 goals urged fans not expect much from the Black Stars since the team is now gelling together.



"For me, my advice is to lower our expectations for now and then build the new team," Gyan told Joy Sports.



"We know we are Ghana, and we have done it before, but maybe the players who are not involved are not ready enough, so we should give them time to make sure they get there.



"It is very difficult when you put pressure, so the fans have to be calm." he added.



Ghana will begin their 2022 World Cup adventure in Qatar against Portugal before playing South Korea and then wrap up their group phase games against Uruguay.