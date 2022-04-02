2022 World Cup: GFA President Kurt Okraku insists Ghana is in for revenge against Uruguay

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of Ghana's Football Association, Kurt Okraku insists that they are eyeing revenge against South American side Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group H alongside European giants Portugal, former World champions Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana were eliminated from the World Cup in their last two participations by Uruguay and Portugal in 2010 and 2014 respectively.



However, the 2010 World Cup elimination came in controversial circumstances after Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez's last-minute handball prevented Ghana from reaching the semifinals of the World Cup.



"We believe that it will be revenge time," Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku told BBC Sport Africa.



"We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories [this time].

"It is important that we all set the record straight."



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.

Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.







