2022 World Cup: GFA boss reacts to Black Stars facing Uruguay

Kurt Okraku E1618906805496.jpeg?fit=877%2C529&ssl=1 Kurt Okraku is the GFA President

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku, has reacted to Ghana's upcoming battle against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the GFA boss, Ghana will have the opportunity to revenge their defeat to the South Americans 12 years ago.

Ghana has been placed in the same group as Uruguay for this year's global showpiece, which will be held in November.

Although many are concerned about the group's opponents, some think that the pairing against Uruguay has come at the opportune time for the Black Stars to revenge on the injustice suffered at the 2010 World Cup stage in South Africa.

Speaking after the draw in Doha the Ghana Football Association boss said:

"It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories,"

"We believe that it will be revenge time, we thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez," he added.

Source: footballghana.com
