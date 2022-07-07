0
2022 World Cup: GFA officials inspect venues of Black Stars matches

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some officials of the Ghana Football Association along with Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton have inspected stadiums which would host Ghana’s World Cup group matches.

Ghana would play Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 974 stadium which is part of the stadiums designated for the matches would host Ghana’s Group H match against Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana would play their match against South Korea at the Al Janoub Stadim and will face Uruguay at the Education City Stadium.

The officials from Ghana inspected the locker rooms some of which have their own warm-up hall as well as the pitch and the stands.

The 974 stadium which was formerly Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is a football stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.

It was first opened on 30 November 2021. Parts of the stadium are made from 974 recycled shipping containers.

The 974 stadium would host some the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches but will later be dismantled after the tournament.

It is the first temporary stadium which has been erected to host a World Cup tournament.

