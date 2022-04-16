0
2022 World Cup: GFA planning at least three friendlies for Black Stars before mundial

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is setting up at least three friendly matches for the Black Stars before the team goes to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana on April 1, 2022, was drawn in Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.

In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.

As part of preparations, the Ghana FA has already started talks with other national teams discussing the possibility of playing friendlies.

Sources say there is talk with the USA, Mexico, and a European side.

At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.

This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.

The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.

 

 

 

