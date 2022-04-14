2022 World Cup: Ghana FA to consider Black Stars friendlies in September

Ghana Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association will consider Black Stars friendlies ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in September, Footballghana.com can report.

Ghana is among the five African countries expected to participate in the biggest soccer mundial to be staged in Qatar.



The tournament will be staged in the Asian country between November and December with 32 teams set to battle for the ultimate.



The senior national soccer team, the Black Stars have been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The four-time African Champions will take on Portugal before South Korea and Uruguay as they seek to make impact at the tournament.



Ahead of the World Cup, the programme lineup has been structured in three stanzas, with the first international break set for June, the second in September and the third in November before the tournament.



However, the domestic football governing body will ponder September for Black Stars friendlies before the tournament.

Ghana was denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana was also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.