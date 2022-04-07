2022 World Cup: Ghana can go further at the tournament- John Paintsil 

John Painstil, Former Black Stars footballer

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil is confident in the current Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana after an abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon managed to qualify for the Mundial.



The Black Stars failed to win a game at the AFCON losing out on the group stage.



However, after a change in the technical team led by Otto Addo, the team managed to edge out a star-studded Nigeria team in the playoff to qualify for a fourth World Cup appearance.



Ghana secured a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in the second leg in Abuja to qualify via the away goal rule.



According to the former Fulham defender, the current Black Stars team is a balanced side and have what it takes to compete with the top teams in the world.

“I believe our current squad is a very balanced one, with youth and experience,” John Paintsil told BBC Sports Africa.



“The two matches they played against Nigeria gave all of us hope that they can go further. We trust that they will do it.”



Ghana have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars begin their campaign against Portugal.