2022 World Cup: Ghana can qualify out of group stages - David Trezeguet

French World Cup winner, David Trezeguet

French World Cup winner, David Trezeguet believes the Black Stars can qualify out of the group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been placed in a difficult group which features Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



In 2014 which was the last time the Black Stars played at the World Cup, the team bowed out of the tournament at the group stages.



David Trezeguet is confident the quality of Ghana’s squad can help the country advance from the group stages.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, the ex-player said, “When I look at the Ghanaian group it is possible that they can qualify.”



“There is Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea and it is possible the Black Stars can make it out of the group and it is an opportunity for the players to show their quality. I see that in Ghana there is that possibility,” the former Juventus player said.



He added, “My very good friend is Stephen Appiah and Essien, these are players that have featured for the Black Stars so in my head I know this country has these quality players the like of Abedi Pele but this is a new generation.”

This would be Ghana’s 4th appearance at the World Cup after making a debut at the 2006 World Cup where Ghana reached the knockout phase. Ghana also almost made it to the semis at the 2010 World Cup.



