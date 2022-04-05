0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Ghana group opponents South Korea enjoys big fixture luck

E4BC4053 1627 4757 B125 4C56FB6EED98.jpeg Paulo Bento, coach of South Korea

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Korean national team, managed by coach Paulo Bento, in a bit of fixture luck will play all their three Group H games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar at the same stadium.

South Korea, ranked 29th in the FIFA rankings, was drawn in Group H alongside Portugal ranked 8th, Uruguay ranked 13th, and Ghana ranked 60th as a result of the Qatar World Cup group draw held on the 2nd in Doha, Qatar.

According to the IFA's official schedule, Korea will play Uruguay in the opening group match on November 24 at 10 p.m. in Korea. They will then face Ghana at 10 p.m. on November 28th, followed by a match against Portugal at 0 a.m. on December 3rd.

Qatar Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium serves as the venue for all of Korea's group stage stadia. This new stadium, dubbed the "Diamond of the Desert," will open in February 2020 in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. It has a capacity of 40,000 people.

Because Qatar is a tiny country, the physical load of changing the stadium is light, but South Korea may train in the same venue throughout the group stage. Fans attending the local stadium to cheer on the Korean national team do not need to consider relocation, such as changing accommodations, during the group stage.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of the golden bed that led to the dismissal of a minister in 1962
Cardinal Turkson gets top Vatican appointment again
Police arrest 28 robbery suspects, shoot two others dead
I'm disappointed in Bawumia - Abeiku Santana
5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Related Articles: