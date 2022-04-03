4
2022 World Cup: Ghana had a good draw – Saanie Daara

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association Communications, Director Sannie Daara believes the Black Stars can progress from their group in the 2022 World Cup tournament with the right preparation.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, the world football governing body held the draw for the 2022 World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year where the Black Stars were paired against Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea Republic.

According to Saanie Daara, who is a CAF Senior Media Officer believes Ghana had a good draw and is confident about the Black Stars' chances at the Mundial.

"Portugal was in pot 1 and, therefore, we obviously expect them to be one of the best teams in the world, but they are no longer the giants they were a few years ago. Most players are aged", he began by saying in statements to the "Top Story" portal.

"Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, and company have already passed the best phase of their careers. So, when they face young players, it's very, very difficult for them", he continued, before saying that Ghana "had a good draw".

"We've played with all three teams before. When we played with them, we took a good look at ourselves and I think that with the right preparation, with the right analysis and praying that we don't get injured, we can qualify for stage a eliminate", he concluded.

