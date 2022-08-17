1
2022 World Cup: Ghana have the players to make an impact - Inaki Williams

Gettyimages 1413388149 2048x2048 1 Inaki Williams

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Striker Inaki Williams has reiterated that Black Stars have the quality to make an impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Black Stars defeated Nigeria in the playoffs to return to the Mundial.

With Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer all completing a nationality switch to play for Ghana, the Athletic Bilbao forward is convinced the country will make an impact.

"There are many good players in the Ghana national team and we have a good squad," he told BBC.

"We will try to do our best all the time. Pressure or no pressure I will give back the affection received through effort, work, and goals if they come.

"No one will be able to reproach my effort to make them feel proud of me," he added.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The West African country will be making a fourth appearance at the World Cup having played in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

